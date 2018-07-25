Cambridgeshire lose their way in Staffordshire

Have your say

Cambridgeshire threw away a dominant first innings performance to lose their Unicorns Championship match against Staffordshire at Checkley CC by 98 runs.

Cambs led by 61 after the first innings thanks to 6-48 from Recordo Gordon, 93 from Ben Seabrook and 62 from Callum Guest, but conceded a mammoth 443-7 in Staffs’ second innings.

Peterborough Town all-rounder Rob Sayer took 5-142 in a marathon 39.2 over spell.

Cambs were dismissed for 253 in their second innings despite late defiance from Gordon (63no). Guest (61) also batted well.

SCORES

Staffs 192 (R. Gordon 6-48, S. Rippington 2-44) & 443-7 (K. Ali 142, S. Kelsall 110, R. Sayer 5-142, R. Gordon 2-111).

Cambs 253 (B. Seabrook 93, C. Guest 62, M. Gouldstone 28. L. Thomason 22) & 284 (R. Gordon 63no, C. Guest 61, M. Gouldstone 47, B. Seabrook 33, J. Bowers 28).