Butt hits form in two big Barnack wins, while hat-trick seeking Peterborough Town and Bourne squeeze home in tight T20 quarter-finals

Asim Butt.

Barnack’s all-round star Asim Butt has found some excellent form.

The Pakistani strokemaker followed a brilliant 155 in a Rutland Division One win over Ufford Park on Sunday with 51 and 4-6 in a Stamford KO Shield T20 quarter-final success against United Sports on Monday evening.

Barnack’s 339-5 led to a 51-run victory against Ufford. Mohammed Raheel (83) also contributed to a sizeable score before Nofa Raja (82), Sudher Jafeer (70) and Mohammed Rizwan (56) responded well for Ufford.

Butt also top-scored in Barnack’s 20-over score of 186 against United Sports. Raheel and Shazhad Amir supported Butt with the ball by taking two wickets apiece to set up a home semi-final against Uppingham who received a walkover win at the expense of Oundle Town.

The other semi-final will be between Peterborough Town and Bourne at Bretton Gate. Town are seeking a hat-trick of Shield wins and they eased into the last four with a 13-run win at Market Deeping. Former Deeping man Zeeshan Manzoor top scored in Town’s 141-7 with 33 before Bashrat Hussain, Arsalan Manzoor and Karanpal Singh picked up two wickets apiece as Deeping were dismissed for 128 with three balls still remaining.

Aashar Mehmood struck four sixes in his 36 for Deeping while former Town man Sam Jarvis finished 45 not out.

Bourne were pushed even harder in a low-scoring clash against Newborough at the Abbey Lawn. The visitors were restricted to 94-9, but reduced Bourne to 25-6 and 66-8 before Yuvi Ranaut saw the favourites home with an unbeaten 50 batting at number eight.

Xavier Wishart was an unlucky loser after top-scoring in the Newborough innings with 29 and then taking 3-19. Vamsi Parvathaneni (3-17) also bowled well for Newborough with Liam Thompson and Jack Berry picking up three wickets apiece for Bourne. Ranaut’s good night had started with a 2-13 spell.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Monday 14 July.

The Stamford Charity Cup T20 semi-finals between Ketton Sports and Burghley Park, and Market Deeping and Bourne, are due to take place next Monday (June 30).