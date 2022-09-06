Burghley Park, Werrington, Newborough and United Sports all clinch titles, Liam takes 8 wickets and loses

Nick Lawton bowling for Newborough against Heckington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Burghley Park sealed top spot in Hunts Division One with a game to spare after a resounding 9-wicket win at bottom club Blunham seconds.

Park dismissed their hosts for 158 before scooting home in 25 overs as Elliott Cooper (61no) and Pete Foster (54no) batted well.

It’s been a successful season for the club as they also won the Stamford KO Shield.

Newborough bowler Nigel Griffin gets a wicket against Heckington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Werrington beat Bretton by 44 runs in a high-scoring city derby to ensure they pipped Nassington to the Hunts Division Two title, while Newborough seconds thrashed Heckington seconds by 10 wickets to complete a title success in South Lincs Division One.

Nick Lawton took 5-33 as Heckington were shot out for 70, a total the home side passed in under 7 overs without losing a wicket.

And United Sports, in their first season in the competition, can’t be caught in Division Four East of the Rutland League after winning their final game against Upwood by 159 runs.

MC Akhildev scored 119 for Sports in a team total of 292-7.

City seconds secured second spot in Rutland Division Four West behind champions Castor with a 5-wicket win over Orton Park. Danny Malik struck 95 and took two wickets for City.

Liam Davies was the unluckiest loser of the week.

He bagged 8-27 in a South Lincs Division One match for Baston at Spalding seconds, but his side still lost by 20 runs after being hustled out for 96.

Falcon seconds were pipped at the post in the race for the Hunts Division Three title. Huntingdon Alliance for Indians finished first after winning their final two matches. Falcon are still promoted.

But new club Royal Strikers missed out on promotion to Division Four after losing a crucial final game to Ickwell seconds. Ickwell now go up by virtue of winning more matches.