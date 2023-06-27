Hosts and holders Burghley Park open the competition on Monday (July 3, 6pm) against Barnack.

Draw: Monday: Burghley Park v Barnack, Ketton Sports v Castor, Market Overton v Nassington. Tuesday: Uffington v Newborough, Ufford Park v Stamford Town, Bourne v Easton-on-the-Hill. Wednesday: Oundle Town v Peterborough Town, Uppingham Town v Oakham Town, plus 1st quarter-final.

The remaining three quarter-finals take place on Thursday with the semi-finals and final scheduled for Friday.

Burghley Park Cricket Club

The competition is the highlight of cricket week at the club. The ties are preceeded by all-day friendlies between Burghley Park and Free Foresters (Monday), Authors (Tuesday), Gentlemen of Leicestershire (Wednesday), West Norfolk (Thursday) and the MCC (Friday).

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

In-form Gareth Clingo struck 71, but Orton Park were still beaten by three wickets by Championship leaders Long Sutton.

Newborough have sneaked up to fourth place after a one-wicket win over Skegness. Ashley Fisher’s 4-27 was vital for the Bulls.

Aiden Steels cracked 102 for Castor 2nds, but the villagers still lost their Division One match at Orton Park 2nds by three wickets.

Callum Brownlie claimed 5-33 for Orton and Dash Janardhan’s 55 helped the city side past Castor’s 186-8.

Dinesh Swaminathan bagged 6-18 as Burghley Park 2nds beat Ketton Sports 2nds by seven wickets.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Century-making ​captain Mark Drake powered Bretton to a fourth straight win in Hunts Division Two.

​The former Peterborough Town star cracked 118 as Bretton reached 223-9 in their 45 overs against Southill Park seconds.

And Southill were then despatched for just 72 after Haroon Bashir (5-17) and Omar Ali Khan (3-41) delivered some impressive work to help the city side climb to third place.

Matthew Burgess of Sawty was on the losing side in this division despite carrying his bat for 107 against Houghton & Wyton.

Ian Kendall was another unlucky batsman. He cracked 112 for Holme in a Division Three game against Upwood 2nds, but his team were beaten by five wickets.

Adidda kept hold of top spot in Division One with a five-wicket win over Blunham 2nds.

Useful late runs from Vishnuprasad Mishra (55no) saw Adidda home.

Barnack kept the pressure on at the top after pipping Nassington by six runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Shahzad Amir had the misfortune of being dismissed for 99 and Husnain Tariq made 61 as Barnack posted 315-9 in 45 overs.

Barnack 2nds have a three-point lead at the top of Division Four after a ine-wicket hammering of third-placed Hampton 2nds.