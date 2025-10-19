Burghley Park join the Hunts Indoor League as AK 11 start the defence of their title
The Hunts Indoor Cricket League 2025-26 starts next Sunday (October 26) and will include Burghley Park for the first time.
They replace Whittlesey, who have withdrawn, in the eight-team competition at Bushfield Sports Centre. Burghley open with a fixture against Wansford.
Reigning champions AK 11 start the defence of their title against Hampton in the first game of the new season (2.30pm). The opening day fixtures are Ufford Park v Pak Azad and Bretton v Werrington.
As champions of last season AK 11 will represent Hunts in ECB National Indoor Competition in February 2027, The National Finals take place at the Lord’s Indoor School.