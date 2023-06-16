Harrison Craig in action

​Conor Craig is the division’s leading scorer with 382 runs at an average in excess of 63.

Younger sibling Harrison Craig, a Cambridgeshire Minor Counties left-arm spinner, is the top-flight’s leading wicket-taker with 31, eight more than any other player, at an exceptional average of just under nine.

Oundle are at lowly Wollaston on Saturday when they will expect to at least maintain their 12 point advantage over nearest pursuers Brigstock, the surprise package of the season, and reigning champions Finedon.

Conor Craig in action for Oundle. Photo: Finbarr Carroll.

Peterborough Town have lost half of their fixtures so far and appear unlikely to mount their custormary title challenge.

Captain David Clarke described their top order batting in defeat against Brigstock last weekend as ‘not good enough, again’ and will expect better at fellow mid-table side Geddington on Saturday.

Town are in talks with aggressive former Oundle Town all-rounder Dan Costello about a move to Bretton Gate. Costello has been playing for Burghley Park this season, but wants a tougher challenge.

Town then have a big Sunday game as they travel to Essex Premier League side Brentwood in the Area Final of the ECB Club’s KO Cup.

Bourne Town also have an area final at Wanstead and Snaresbrook, also from the Essex Premier League.

Bourne, who are seeking a hat-trick of Lincs Premier Division titles, host Spalding on Saturday (11.30am) when Market Deeping, who are a place above Bourne in second, entertain Bracebridge Heath.