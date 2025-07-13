Brilliant couple of days for Bourne CC and Barnack won the local village derby, brothers-in-arms shine in Rams' raid but Deeping ran into a double centurion

Wahid Javed batting for Ufford Park at Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

Bourne CC have enjoyed a brilliant couple of days.

The men from the Abbey Lawn ended Oundle Town’s domination of the Burghley Sixes competition by beating them by a comfortable 30-run margin in the Friday night final.

And Bourne followed that up with an eight-wicket win at Grimsby in the Lincs Premier Division on Saturday. That success, built on fine performances by Dan Freeman (4-28), Liam Thompson (4-37), Ben Woodward (65) and Jordan Temple (65no) kept fourth-placed Bourne within 13 runs of leaders Bracebridge Heath who were handsome 144-run winners over Spalding.

Spare a thought though for Market Deeping who, fresh from a first win of the season last weekend, were smoked for 437-7 in 50 overs at reigning champions Scunthorpe. Tormentor-in-chief was Indian star Priyanshu Khanduri who smacked an unbeaten 204 from just 148 balls (28 fours, four sixes) and he was well supported by captain Henry Wilson who made 154 from 120 balls (22 fours, 3 sixes). The pair put on a rapid 289 for the third wicket after Deeping had taken two early wickets.

Farhan Adil batting for Ufford Park at Barnack. Photo David Lowndes.

Deeping’s import Aasher Mehmood was also in decent form striking 128 (118 balls) of Deeping’s 283-4. George Woods added 60 for the team next to bottom in the table.

Burghley Park’s outstanding early-season form has vanished. They went down by 38 runs at Sleaford despite a defiant 50 from Gareth Hook.

In Cambs Division One Ramsey and Wisbech Town won again to maintain the pressure on top two Saffron Walden and Burwell & Exning. ‘The Rams’ are third after disposing of bottom club Upwood by six wickets.

Brothers Mark Saunders (4-40) and Ben Saunders (3-27) helped dismiss Upwood for 184 and they both also batted well making 57 and 31 respectively as Ramsey eased home.

Ben Woodward is bowled on Burghley Sixes Finals Night. Photo Andy Dann.

Josh Bowers (60), Shalin Navishka De Mel (55), James Williams (53) and Thomas Hoyle (43) all scored well for Wisbech as they piled up 297-6 against Foxton Granta. Louis Avis (4-28) and Josh Porter (3-29) then bowled best as Foxton Granta were despatched for 151

Barnack were predictable winners of the local village derby in Division Three. They beat bottom club Ufford Park by seven wickets despite the visitors totalling a respectable 234-9. Steady batting led by Ibrahim Javed (42) and Wahid Javed (41) gave Ufford a chance, but top order men Hamza Shamim (71) and Muhammed Raheel (69) set Barnack on the way to a comfortable win. Raheel also took two wickets to back up Shahid Muhammed’s 3-42).

Barnack are third just behind March who were beaten by six wickets at Foxton Granta seconds despite half centuries from Mark Estell (57) and Sam Robinson (51).

BURGHLEY SIXES

Bourne’s 100 in the proved too many for Oundle who replied with 70 in the final. Oundle had been seeking a third straight win the competition.

Bourne chased down Ketton Sports’ 55 without losing a wicket in their semi-final, while Oundle (105) beat Newborough (65) in their last four clash.