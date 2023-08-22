​And not all the players delivering outstanding figures finished on the winning side!

Holme managed to successfully defend 75 against LGR seconds and win by six runs in Hunts Division Three, mainly thanks to the brilliance of Kelsey Brace (7-23).

Connor Parnell took a hat-trick for Castor in their 19-run win over Uffington seconds in Rutland Division Three. He took the last three wickets to fall in three balls to finish with 3-33.

Connor Parnell took a hat-trick for Castor against Uffington 2nds. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Rutland Division One Aqeel Khan bagged 7-36 for second-placed City CC in a 36-run win at Burghley Park, while in Division Four West Dean Harris claimed 7-28 in just six overs for Sawtry against LGR.

But LGR still won a low-scoring game by three wickets after Sawtry had been shot out for a paltry 64.

Top local batsman of the weekend was Paul Edgeller of Long Sutton which struck 107 on successive days in wins over Skegness in the South Lincs Championship and Werrington in Rutland Division Two.

It promises to be a great season for Sutton who top the above divisions and South Lincs Division Two where the club’s second team play.

Fast bowler Colin Cheer took 5-26 as Bourne beat Woodhall Spa by eight wickets to move back above neighbours Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division.

Deeping were dismissed for 147 at Grantham on the way to a seven-wicket defeat.

Castor came within 11 runs of toppling Cambs Division Two leaders Sawston & Babraham seconds at Port Lane.