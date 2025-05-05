Brilliant Bank Holiday weekend for Bourne, big-scoring county match at Bretton Gate

Sandun Madushanka was among the wickets again for Ramsey.

It was a brilliant Bank Holiday weekend for Bourne.

The men from the Abbey Lawn first saw off Nettleham by five wickets in a Lincs Premier Division match on Saturday and they followed up by reaching Winkworth Cup Finals Day – the Lincs T20 Championships – with group wins over Grantham and Burghley Park.

Dan Freeman (74) top scored as Bourne cruised past Nettleham’s 159 and Ben Woodward cracked an unbeaten 72 from just 51 balls to seal a five-wicket win over Grantham. Jack Berry (54, 42 balls & 4-11) was man-of-the-match in the 50-run win over Burghley.

Market Deeping have also reached FInals Day later this month after topping their group at Sleaford on net run rate after all three teams – Spalding were also involved – had won game apiece. Azhar Mahmood cracked an unbeaten 66 in a nine-wicket win over Spalding and James Hook struck 54 in a 20-run defeat to the home club.

Deeping, Burghley Park and Spalding were all beaten by big margins in their Premier Division games on Saturday.

Ramsey made it three wins in three games at Cambs Division One level after despatching Sawston & Babraham 2nds for just 47 at Cricketfield Lane. Sandun Madushanka (6-20) and Michael Cafferkey (4-10) took all the wickets between them to complete a 112-run win.

Josh Bowers and James Seabrook both finished 55 not out as Wisbech secured a second win on the spin, by seven wickets against Cambridge St Giles.

COUNTY CRICKET Cambs lost a high-scoring thriller by 15 runs in their NCCA Trophy game against Northumberland at Bretton Gate on Monday. The visitors piled up 331-5 in their 50 overs and Cambs replied with 316-9 with Lee Thomason cracking 103.