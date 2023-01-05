Bretton CC's indoor team

Bretton won the Huntingdonshire Indoor League last season for the 10th time in the last 24 years and will now represent Huntingdonshire in the ECB 6 a-side Indoor National Club Championship.

Bretton should have had a county final in February, but Huntingdonshire are one of the few counties in the country to have received a bye so have therefore won that county final by default and will now travel to Uppingham Secondary School for a Regional semi-final clash against Cherry Willingham from Lincolnshire on Sunday, March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Willingham have also won their league 10 times, but this has been 10 consecutive victories as they have dominated the highly competitive Lincoln Indoor League over the last decade.

The first semi-final that day will see Bedfordshire or Norfolk play Worcestershire or Oxfordshire, followed by the Hunts v Lincs semi final with the winners of both matches staying on and playing in the Regional Final with the winners heading to National Finals Day at Lord’s on Sunday, April 2.

Bretton play their weekend summer cricket in Hunts Division Two so an appearance at the home of cricket would be a real feather in their cap.

The current Hunts Indoor League resumes at Bushfield Sports Centre on Sunday with Bretton taking on Ufford Park at 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are part of a five-team logjam at the top of the division, all of whom have six points after two matches.

If teams are tied at the end of their seven matches positions are determined by head-to-head battles and then wickets taken during the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pak Azad, CAMRA and Hampton are the other teams on six points after three matches.

Only Sheikh 11 have yet to pick up a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings: 1 Pak Azad 6pts, 2 CAMRA 6pts, 3 Bretton 6pts, 4 Hampton 6pts, 5 Ufford Park 6pts, 6 AK 11 3pts, 7 Werrington 3pts, 8 Sheikh 11 0pts.