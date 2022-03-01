Bretton CC to finally play in 2019 National event and Ufford Park CC seek new players
Hunts champions Bretton CC play in the first regional round of the National Indoor cricket competition this Sunday (March 6).
The city side travel to Bedford to play Flitwick in the 2019 event! The 2020 and 2021 competitions were never completed.
Bretton also won the Hunts county title in 2022 so will represent the county in next year’s National rounds as well.
Meanwhile leading local village club Ufford Park, one of the oldest clubs around, are seeking new players for the 2022 season. Home games are played at the club’s picturesque ground in the shadow of the magnificent Ufford Hall. Entrance to the ground and pavilion is off Walcot Road.
The club competes in Cambs Division Two on a Saturday and Rutland Division Two on a Sunday, but also runs a second team, a midweek team and anindoor team. The club also plan to run an under 11 teams this summer.
Any prospective senior or junior members should contact Danny Harrington on 07980 453232.