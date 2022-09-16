Bourne CC and Peterborough Town chase top-flight titles this weekend
Two top flight titles will be decided this weekend.
First up at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (11.30am) Lincs Premier Division leaders Bourne will host second-placed Sleaford in a winner-takes-all contest.
After 21 matches apiece Bourne are 11 points clear of Sleaford, but there are 20 points available to the winners of a 50-overs-per-side match.
And on Sunday Peterborough Town seek to claim a fourth successive Rutland Division One crown.
They need to win at Oakham to overhaul Barnack, but will be wary that the Rutlanders won at Bretton Gate earlier in the summer.
Werrington will win Rutland Division Two by overtaking Market Deeping if they pick up seven points in their final game at Ufford Park on Sunday.