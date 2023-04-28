The Ramsey CC team who lost a thrilling Cambs T20 match last weekend. Photo: Sean Hill

​The scheduled derby battle between the pair was a disappointing washout the previous weekend, but they made up for lost time at Grimsby and Nettleham respectively.

Bourne skittle d Grimsby for just 97 in under 24 overs to set up a five wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Forbes was the start of the show for the winners with a 6-38 spell in 7.2 overs.

Mark Saunders of Ramsey CC bowls Histon's Will Brown. Photo: Sean Hill

Aussie import Corey Young also picked up two wickets on his debut.

Peter Morgan top scored in Bourne’s reply with 41 from just 31 balls as the team seeking a hat-trick of titles raced home in under 17 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Wilson finished unbeaten on 24.

Nettleham lasted almost 40 overs against Deeping’s gifted attack before they were dismissed for 92 with Norwegian international speedster Hayatullah Niazi (3-21), veteran slow bowler Mehul Adatia (2-4) and Ashar Hafeez (2-10) all bowling well.

Hafeez also top scored with 31 as Deeping sauntered home for the loss of three wickets.

Spalding went down by 85 runs at home to Lindum who posted a 50-over score of 226-2 as opener William Wright carried his bat for 116.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aussie Mitch Freeman (52) top scored in Spalding’s 141. He also took one of the two wickets to fall as did Brandon Andrews.

Bourne host Scunthorpe at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday when Market Deeping entertain Grimsby at Outgang Road (11.30am starts) and Spalding are at Sleaford.

​There will be no local representation in the Cambs League T20 competition finals day at March Town CC tomorrow (from 10am).

Ramsey finished second in a three-team group at Cricketfield Lane after losing narrowly by two wickets to eventual winners Foxton Granta with the visitors clubbing a six off the final ball to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Morrison smacked an unbeaten 64 from 48 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes) as Ramsey smashed Histon by nine wickets to set up the decisive game. Jordan Cafferkey bagged 4-22 as Histon were restricted to 103-9.

But the hosts mustered just 114-7 in the decider, although two wickets apiece from Mark Saunders, Morrison and Jack Hodgson ensured a tight finish.

March were beaten convincingly in a one-off game by Cambridge NCI despite a superb 3-3 from four overs from Phoenix Nightingale.

March had been dismissed for just 77 on the way to a six-wicket defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local sides don’t start the Cambs Division One season until May 6, but there is a derby to kick off the Division Two season on Saturday as Stamford Town entertain Castor (noon).

Wisbech made a shocking start to life in the crack East Anglian Premier Division.

The Fenmen were skittled for just 65 on the way to a seven-wicket defeat at Sudbury.

Only two players reached double figures, although new signing George Bruce did take two wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech host Essex-based Frinton-on-Sea on Saturday (11am).

It was a frustrating Sunday for the cricketers of Cambridgeshire as their two matches in the NCCA T20 Championships against Suffolk at Ipswich School were ruined by the weather.

In the only play possible the hosts were struggling at 73-7 from 15 overs and two balls when the abandonment arrived.

Former Peterborough Town seamer Mohammed Danyaal took 3-15 from three overs for Cambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Town all-rounder Nick Green had been scheduled to make his Cambs debut and Oundle Town’s slow left armer Harrison Craig was also in the squad.

Cambs had also seen their first two matches in the competition against Hertfordshire washed out.

​Burghley Park started life as a South Lincs Division One club in explosive fashion with a massive 385-run win over Grantham thirds.

​Opener Rory Gilmour finished 149 not out from 118 balls and Pete Foster clubbed 119 from 65 balls including six sixes as Burghley rattled up 417-3 in 45 overs before despatching a young Grantham side for 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad