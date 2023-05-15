Bourne battle through in two cup competitions, but it wasn't so good for Market Deeping, Spalding or Ufford Park

Ross Keymer on his way to 70 for Ufford Park against Biggleswade. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne reached the final over requiring 12 to pass Herts League side Bishop’s Stortford’s formidable 40-over score of 259-9 and Adam Binns promptly went 2,4, 6 to win the tie with three balls to spare.

Jonathan Cheer had earlier cracked a sublime 107 from 97 balls.

Stortford’s Jake Carder bowled the fateful last over which was unfortunate for him after he’d blasted 147 earlier in the day.

Ufford Park skipper Joe Harrington batting for Ufford Park against Biggleswade. Photo: David Lowndes.

It gets a bit tougher for Bourne in the next round as they travel to crack East Anglian Premier League side Sawston & Babraham.

Bourne's Winkworth Cup progress was less explosive. They had to work hard to beat Grantham by three wickets in a low-scoring contest before seeing off Spalding by seven wickets.

Rob Bentley bagged 4-14 as Grantham were dismissed for 64. Bourne passed Spalding’s 87-6 with just over four overs to spare.

Spalding enjoyed what turned out to be consolation win over Grantham by virtue of losing by one fewer wicket in a tied match.

Ethan Lawrence top scored with 28 of Spalding’s 102-6 with Brandon Andrews and Mitch Freeman then claiming two Grantham wickets apiece.

Market Deeping failed to qualify for the Lincs Prermier Division’s T20 Finals Day.

They started well enough with an 18-run win over Nettleham at Sleaford, but were then thrashed by 94 runs the host club who posted 171-1 in their 20 overs, led by a knockout performance of 84 not out from Henry Cooper.

Deeping responded rather feebly with 77-6 after winning with a score of 104-5 against Nettleham.

Hyatullah Niazi was the star of that show with an unbeaten 40 from 27 balls and 3-26 with the ball.

It’s back to Lincs Premier Division action this weekend with Bourne and Sleaford – two of three teams tied on 60 points at the top – clashing at the Abbey Lawn and fourth-place Market Deeping at home to fifth-placed Lindum (11.30am starts).

Spalding, who are 9th of 11, seek a first win at home to Woodhall Spa.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Ramsey cantered to an easy win at Newmarket to move second in an early-season Cambs Division One table.

The Rams won by 129 runs after a 110-run opening stand between Michael Cafferkey (62 from 51 balls) and Tommy Morrison (47) had set them on their way to 219.

Ben Saunders (4-33) and Jack Hodgson (3-9) then did best to dismiss Newmarket for just 90.

Ramsey have a tough game at home to Eaton Socon, who beat March Town comfortably last weekend, on Saturday (noon).

In Division Two Ufford Park opener Ross Keymer fought a lone batting battle against Biggleswade.