Richard Kendall bowling for Peterborough Town 2nds during a 16-run Northants Division One defeat at the hands of Burton Latimer. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Bourne crushed Whittlesey by 182 runs at the Abbey Lawn, while Burghley Park eased to a nine-wicket home win over Barnack, one achieved with over seven overs to spare.

The final will take place on July 10 at a venue to be confirmed.

Former skipper Courtney Kruger’s unbeaten 109 from just 59 balls set Bourne on their way to a mammoth 248-2. Kruger struck 13 fours and six sixes.

Jamie Smith bowling for Peterborough Town 2nds during a 16-run Northants Division One defeat at the hands of Burton Latimer. Photo: David Lowndes.

Robert Bentley’s 70 occupied just 37 balls as the pair put on 147 for the second wicket

Currenty captain Jack Berry wighed in with a rapid unbeaten 45 before Bourne skittled Whittlesey for just 66 with youngsters Sam Harby and William Gardner claiming three wickets apiece.

Barnack posted what looked like a respectable score of 153-9 at Burghley, but that didn't factor in the prescence of two Oundle Town CC big hitters at the top of the home side’s batting order.

Mark Hodgson and Patrick Harrington came together at 16-1 and promptly smashed Burghley to victory.

Hodgson hits a double ton for Hunts on this ground earlier this season, but settled for an unbeaten 75 from 38 balls (8 fours, four sixes) here as Harrington clubbed 66 not out from a mere 26 balls (six fours, five sixes) as Burghley scooted home in 12 overs and five balls.

The semi-finals of the Stamford KO Shield T20 competition take place next Monday (June 26) when Peterborough Town host Market Deeping and Ufford Park entertain Market Deeping (6pm starts).

Elsewhere ​Adidda are the latest leaders of ultra-competitive Hunts Division One.

​The city side bounced back to the top after a three-wicket win over next-to-bottom Werrington at Campbell Drive.

As usual star man Raghavendran Suryanarayanan (83) was in prime form in Adidda’s 45-over total of 220-7.

​Gareth Clingo’s unbeaten 90 enabled Orton Park to win the battle of the bottom two in the South Lincs Championship.

​ Clingo’s 84-ball knock helped steer Orton from 85-5, without further loss, past Market Deeping’s 164 all-out.

Adam Boothman had earlier taken 3-6 against a Deeping side who have lost all of their eight completed matches.

Tom Olley’s 5-36 helped set up a seven-wicket win for Newborough at Sleaford seconds.

In Division Two David Conlon claimed 7-26 in seven overs in Baston’s 63-run win over Skegness seconds. David Greenfield (71) had top scored in Baston’s 203 all out.

Burghley Park continue to sweep all before them at this level. They cruised home by eight wickets at home to Orton Park seconds. Alex Ashwin claimed 4-45 as the city side were shot out for 93.

Aussie Ryan Gilmour (52no) then sped Burghley home in under 10 overs.

Wisbech Town secured a welcome second win of the East Anglian Premier Division.

The Fenmen beat Great Witchingham by three wickets at Harecroft Road.