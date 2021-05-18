Big wins, big scores and big hitting in Stamford Shield T20, plus teams pull out of the Rutland League
There were big wins for Bourne and Ufford Park in the Stamford Shield T20 competition last night (May 17).
Bourne beat Nassington by 94 runs, while Ufford saw off Burghley Park by 57 runs
Skipper Courtney Kruger (49) and in-form pair Sam Evison (46) and Ben Wright (40) pushed Bourne up to 183-4, after the game was reduced to 16 overs per side, before Nassington replied with 89-6.
Charles Fytche top scored with an unbeaten 23 for the home side as Evison and Tom Bentley each picked up two wickets.
Sam Sacker cracked an unbeaten 67 in Ufford’s 20-over total of 179-4. Tom Hart (47) and Joe Harrington (37) also batted well.
Hunts county bowler Alex Ashwin bowled well for 2-24 for Burghley and top scored in their reply of 122 all out with 44. Jack Fischer was next best with 23. Nick Farrer (3-10) and Joe Corder (3-14) returned excellent figures for Ufford.
Uppingham cruised past Barnack by eight wickets, but Market Deeping were pushed hard by Ketton Sports before prevailing by 24 runs. James Hook struck an unbeaten 79 in Deeping’s 159-6. Dusty Miller finished 42 not out as Ketton replied with 135-6.
*Nassington and Wisbech seconds have both pulled out of Rutland Division Four East.