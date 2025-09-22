Big ton for Judd as Orton Park clinch top spot in style and historic title success for Moulton Harrox, plus full local cricket roll of honour

KIeran Judd in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Orton Park clinched the South Lincs Division One title in style with a 213-run win over Long Sutton 2nds.

Kieran Judd smacked 160 and Clive Evans added 61 as Orton amassed 283-4 in 45 overs before Adam Boothman and Oli Calpin claimed 4 wickets apiece as Long Sutton were dismissed for 80.

Moulton Harrox beat Woodhall Spa 2nds to overhaul Newborough and win the 1st South Lincs Championship title in their history.

Rutland League tables had to be re-adjusted after the late withdrawals of Castor, Ramsey and Wisbech Town. The amendments meant United Sports pipped Pak Azad to the Division Three title.

The city side lost their final game at Bourne by 166 runs. Jack Berry (123) and Sam Evison (93no) scored big runs for Bourne, but Pak Azad will still be promoted in 2nd place.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Northants Premier Division

Champions: Finedon.

Best local finish: 2nd Peterborough Town

Northants Division One

Champions: Loddington & Mawsley.

Best local finish: 9th Peterborough Town 2nds

Northants Division Two

Champions: Northampton Saints.

Best local finish: 12th Oundle Town 2nds (relegated).

Northants Division 10

Champions: Grange Park.

Best local finish: 2nd Oundle Town 3rds (promoted).

Northants T20 Championships

Winners: Rushden & Higham.

Runners-up: Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division

Champions: Bracebridge Heath.

Best local finish: 5th Burghley Park.

Cambs Division One

Champions: Ramsey.

Cambs Division Two

Champions: Southill Park

Best local finish: 9th Stamford Town (relegated).

Cambs Division Three

Champions: Barnack.

South Lincs Championship Champions: Moulton Harrox

South Lincs Division One

Champions: Orton Park

South Lincs Division Two

Champions: Castor

South Lincs Division Three

Champions: Freiston 2nds.

Best local finish: 2nd Ketton Sports (promoted).

Hunts Division One

Champions: Elstow.

Best local finish: 2nd Peterborough Knights.

Hunts Division Two

Champions: Ickwell

Best local finish: 3rd Royal Strikers.

Hunts Division Three

Champions: Werrington 2nds.

Hunts Division Four

Champions: Bharat Sports 2nds.

Hunts Division Five

Champions: Histon

Best local finish: 8th King’s Keys

Rutland Division One

Champions: Burghley Park

Rutland Division Two

Champions: Uppingham Town.

Best local finish: 2nd Uffington (promoted).

Rutland Division Three

Champions: United Sports

Rutland Division Four East

Champions: Hampton.

Rutland Division Four West

Champions: Benefield.

Stamford Charity T20 Cup

Winners: Burghley Park.

Stamford T20 Shield

Winners: Peterborough Town.

Burghley sixes

Winners: Bourne Town.