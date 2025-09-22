Big ton for Judd as Orton Park clinch top spot in style and historic title success for Moulton Harrox, plus full local cricket roll of honour
Kieran Judd smacked 160 and Clive Evans added 61 as Orton amassed 283-4 in 45 overs before Adam Boothman and Oli Calpin claimed 4 wickets apiece as Long Sutton were dismissed for 80.
Moulton Harrox beat Woodhall Spa 2nds to overhaul Newborough and win the 1st South Lincs Championship title in their history.
Rutland League tables had to be re-adjusted after the late withdrawals of Castor, Ramsey and Wisbech Town. The amendments meant United Sports pipped Pak Azad to the Division Three title.
The city side lost their final game at Bourne by 166 runs. Jack Berry (123) and Sam Evison (93no) scored big runs for Bourne, but Pak Azad will still be promoted in 2nd place.
ROLL OF HONOUR
Northants Premier Division
Champions: Finedon.
Best local finish: 2nd Peterborough Town
Northants Division One
Champions: Loddington & Mawsley.
Best local finish: 9th Peterborough Town 2nds
Northants Division Two
Champions: Northampton Saints.
Best local finish: 12th Oundle Town 2nds (relegated).
Northants Division 10
Champions: Grange Park.
Best local finish: 2nd Oundle Town 3rds (promoted).
Northants T20 Championships
Winners: Rushden & Higham.
Runners-up: Oundle Town.
Lincs Premier Division
Champions: Bracebridge Heath.
Best local finish: 5th Burghley Park.
Cambs Division One
Champions: Ramsey.
Cambs Division Two
Champions: Southill Park
Best local finish: 9th Stamford Town (relegated).
Cambs Division Three
Champions: Barnack.
South Lincs Championship Champions: Moulton Harrox
South Lincs Division One
Champions: Orton Park
South Lincs Division Two
Champions: Castor
South Lincs Division Three
Champions: Freiston 2nds.
Best local finish: 2nd Ketton Sports (promoted).
Hunts Division One
Champions: Elstow.
Best local finish: 2nd Peterborough Knights.
Hunts Division Two
Champions: Ickwell
Best local finish: 3rd Royal Strikers.
Hunts Division Three
Champions: Werrington 2nds.
Hunts Division Four
Champions: Bharat Sports 2nds.
Hunts Division Five
Champions: Histon
Best local finish: 8th King’s Keys
Rutland Division One
Champions: Burghley Park
Rutland Division Two
Champions: Uppingham Town.
Best local finish: 2nd Uffington (promoted).
Rutland Division Three
Champions: United Sports
Rutland Division Four East
Champions: Hampton.
Rutland Division Four West
Champions: Benefield.
Stamford Charity T20 Cup
Winners: Burghley Park.
Stamford T20 Shield
Winners: Peterborough Town.
Burghley sixes
Winners: Bourne Town.