Peterborough Town openers Chris Milner and Josh Smith during the drawn game with Kislingbury Temperance. Photo; David Lowndes.

The pair compiled an unbroken stand of 323 in just 45 overs to sail past the club record of 261 and the league record of 275. Milner made a career best 161 (by five runs) from 140 balls and Smith, who had struggled since an opening day ton, cracked 150 from 130 balls. Both batsmen hit 22 fours on a belting Bretton Gate batting wicket, one accompanied by a rapid outfield.

But Town were still left frustrated in a sweltering day as visitors Kislingbury Temperance battled their way to a draw. More injury misfortune struck a city side who started the day without star all-rounders Lewis Bruce (broken thumb) and Mohammed Danyaal (Eid) and lost Jamie Smith (groin) and Karanpal Singh (concussion) during the game.

The city side, led by 17 year-old leg-spinner Rohan Kundaje (3-49) and senior seamer Jamie Smith (2-24), did reduce Kislingbury to 79-5, but a stubborn sixth-wicket stand of 129 enabled them to close on 234-8, a flattering total as they were fed many runs by a team who tried all sorts of gimmicky tricks to take wickets on a track which offered no bowling assistance. The absence of Singh who took a ball in the face while fielding was crucial.

Chris MIlner celebrates his ton for Peterborough Town against Kislingbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

To complete excellent personal days Josh Smith collected two late wickets, while wicket-keeper Milner took four catches.

It’s left Town top and unbeaten, but with the powerful Finedon side breathing down their neck. The top two meet at Bretton Gate on July 23.

Oundle also had an opener in outstanding form as teenager Sam Jarvis, who left Peterborough Town in order to play regular Premier Division cricket, again emphasised the sense in that decision with a second ton of the summer. Jarvis made 104 at Rushden & Higham and his proved a match-winning knock as Oundle won by 97 runs.

There was more all-round excellence from former Oundle skipper Mark Hodgson who followed a typically belligerent 68 from 55 balls with a 4-18 bowling spell.

In the Lincs Premier Division Ben Wright (57), Sam Evison (55) and Colin Cheer (5-45) were the stars of leaders Bourne’s 37 run win over Louth, while Zeeshan Manzoor (78) and Ashar Hafeez (6-58) dominaed Market Deeping’s 11-run win Nettleham. That’s six wins in a row for Deeping who still sit in the bottom half of the table.

Spalding were dismissed for 56 as they were thumped at second-placed Sleaford.

Wisbech legend Gary Freear’s 140 helped the Fenmen to bounce back from a first defeat of the Cambs Division One season as they trounced Cambridge St Giles by 214 runs. Sam Albutt’s 73 helped push Wisbech up to a formidable 50-over total of 334-4.

Elliott Cafferkey bagged 6-18 as Ramsey beat Newmarket easily, but March and Stamford Town were both beaten decisively.

Second-placed Castor were beaten by five wickets at Blunham in the game between the top two in Cambs Division Two, but Ufford Park were comfortable winners at Kimbolton.

RESULTSPeterborough Town 323-0 (C. MIlner 162no, Josh Smith 150no) drew with Kislingbury 234-8 (R. Kundaje 3-49, Jame Smith 2-24).

Oundle 268-9 (S. Jarvis 104, M. Hodgson 68) beat Rushden 171 (M. Hodgson 4-18, T. Norman 2-36, J. Honey 2-42) by 97 runs

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 271-8 (B. Wright 57, S. Evison 55, R. Bentley 47) beat Louth 234-9 (C. Cheer 5-45, J. Berry 3-47) by 37 runs

Market Deeping 216-8 (Z. Manzoor 78, C. Gillett 39, S. Malton 31) beat Nettleham 205 (A. Hafeez 6-58) by 11 runs

Sleaford 212 (N. Attapatu 3-59, B. Andrews 2-37, M. Freeman 2-53) beat Spalding 56 by 156 runs

Cambs Division One

Eaton Socon 152-4 beat March 151 (C. Oldroyd 43, B. Pyle 33) by 6 wkts.

Ramsey 135-4 (E. Durrant 37) beat Newmarket 133 (E. Cafferkey 6-18, M. Saunders 2-27, S. Vallance 2-30) by 6 wkts.

Histon 131-1 beat Stamford 130 (T. Williams 60) by 9 wkts.

Wisbech 334-4 (G. Freear 140, S. Albutt 73, J. Bowers 37, D. Haynes 36) beat Cambridge St Giles 120 (J. Porter 3-17, J. Garner 3-30, K. Haynes 2-31) by 214 runs.

Cambs Division Two

Blunham 177-5 (A. Armstrong 3-16) beat Castor 174 (M. Wheat 40, S. Dockerill 38) by 5 wkts.