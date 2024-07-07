Big-hitting Harrington in awesome form for all-conquering Oundle Town as Peterborough Town also claim a crucial win

Sandeep Nanda batting for Peterborough Town seconds in a drawn Northants Division One game with Northampton Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

Big-hitting Patrick Harrington blasted Oundle Town to within touching distance of Finals Day in the Northants T20 Championships.

Harrington was unstoppable as Oundle made it three wins in three games in this year’s tournament, blitzing his way to an unbeaten 79 from just 28 balls, a knock that included eight sixes and four fours!

Oundle were chasing a reasonable 18-over score of 136-7 at Kislingbury and secured victory by nine wickets in just eight overs and three balls. Fellow opener Conor Craig whacked 34 from 14 balls.

Oundle had seen their first scheduled match of the day at Old Northamptonians washed out, but they are the only unbeaten team after four rounds of matches and sit top of the table.

Peterborough Town second team star Sreehari Subramonian is bowled batting for Peterborough Town in a Northants Division One draw with Northampton Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

They complete their round-robin fixtures with home games against Wollaston (10am) and Rushden & Higham (2.30pm) on Saturday.

Peterborough Town recovered from the shock of a heavy defeat against Rushden & Higham to beat runaway Premier Division leaders Finedon on their own patch.

Opener Josh Smith’s 58 from 50 balls on a tricky track proved crucial and a modest-looking team score of 121-6 proved 14 runs too many for the hosts.

Finedon, the runaway Premier Division leaders, did reach 50-1, but they fell apart against some strong seam bowling from evergreen Bashrat Hussain (3-22) and skipper Nick Green (2-16) and some accurate spin bowling from Lachie McMillan and Karanpal Singh to close on 107-8.

McMillan conceded just four runs in his two overs and managed a maiden, a rare feat in this format.

Poor weather restricted Town to a 10-over game against Rushden and they laboured to 82-6, a total made to look totally inadequate by overseas star Chanaka Ruwansiri who whacked an unbeaten 58 from 31 balls to see his side home with an over to spare. Smith had again top scored with 36 (35 balls) for Town.

It’s close between the top five in the standings, with four going through to Finals Day on July 20, and Town, who are fourth, will only be sure of progressing by winning their final two games at Desborough (10am) and at home to Kislingbury (1pm) this Saturday.

One win against two teams who have struggled in the competition so far would probably be enough with other members of the top playing each other.

BURGHLEY SIXES

Harrington was a key man as Oundle retained their Burghley Park sixes crown, their fourth win in the competition in six seasons.

He whacked 79 in a first round win over Market Overton and helped Oundle smash 41 in one over to overcome a sluggish start and beat Oakham in the final.