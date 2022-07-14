New Peterborough Town all-rounder Nick Green

Green approached Town with a view to moving to Bretton Gate from Leicestershire Premier Division side Loughborough and the 21 year-old is set to make his first-team debut at Rushden & Higham on Saturday.

It’s some welcome good news for Town whose tilt at a fourth straight title has been disrupted in recent weeks by injuries and unavailabilities.

Green is a former Market Deeping youngster who has represented Leicestershire seconds and the Northants Academy. He is a powerful left-handed top order batsman and a medium-fast bowler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Smith (right) and Chris Milner celebrate their record-breaking stand. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Nick contacted us out of the blue,” happy Town skipper David Clarke stated. “And when a player of his ability says he wants to play for you it’s impossible to turn them down.

"He is a quality batsman who plays very straight and a quick bowler. He’s played in the Leicestershire Premier League for a few seasons while playing for their county second team and Northants have been looking at him so it’s a move that makes sense. He wants to play the best standard of cricket he can and he knows most of our players which will help him settle in. It’s some good news as we’ve really suffered with injuries and availabilities this season. Nick’s arrival sets us up nicely for the second half of the season.”

The Town injury curse struck again last Saturday when they were held to a Premier Division draw by Kislingbury Temperance at Bretton Gate despite openers Chris Milner (161) and Josh Smith (150) setting a Northants Premier Division record for the first wicket with a partnerhip of 323. Town remain top and are still unbeaten, but a very strong Finedon team are now within two points .

Experienced seamer Jamie Smith was forced out of the attack by a groin problem and is now a doubt for the game at Rushden where Town will also be without leg-spinner Karanpal Singh who suffered a concussion injury while fielding. Singh’s inability to bowl against Kislingbury was a major factor in Town’s failure to win.