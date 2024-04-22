Josh Newton hits out on his way to 56 for Moulton Harrox at Burghley Park. Photo Chris Lowndes

​Opener Berry clubbed 85 from just 58 balls to propel Bourne to their victory target of 211 at Sleaford in just 33 overs and three balls.

Berry struck four sixes and nine fours as he dominated an opening stand of 156 with Jordan Temple who made 64. Bourne won the game by seven wickets.

Earlier new signing Dan Freeman (3-40) made an encouraging debut with the ball. Corey Young and Colin Cheer also claimed three wickets as Sleaford closed on 210-9 in their 50 overs.

It wasn’t such a good day for the other local clubs at this level as Market Deeping, Spalding and Long Sutton all suffered heavy defeats.

Matthew Mills (48) and Shohaib Arshad (44) scored best in Deeping’s 198-8, but visitors Scunthorpe raced home in under 30 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Spalding were skittled for 110 to complete at 129-run loss at home to Woodhall Spa, while Long Sutton were despatched for just 78 after being inserted by reigning champions Lindum who went on to win by nine wickets.

Star performers for Spalding were Keyan Gace (57) and Kishan Arawwawala (3-31).

Stuart Biggs bowling for Burghley Park against Moulton Harrox. Photo Chris Lowndes.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Ramsey opened their Division One season with a two-wicket win over Cambridge St Giles in a low-scoring affair at Cricketfield Lane.

Sri Lankan spinner Sandun Madushanka (4-20) made an impressive debut for the Rams as the visitors were bowled out for 143. He also smacked two late sixes to help his team over the line, although the bulk of the batting work had been done by Taylor West (61) and Ben Saunders (40).

Wisbech Town lost by 30 runs at home to Burwell and Exning following their relegation from the East Anglian Premier Division.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

There was disappointment for Burghley Park in their first Championship fixture following promotion last season.

They went down by 24 runs at home to Moulton Harrox for whom Blake Wolstenholme (75) and Josh Newton (56) scored well in a 45-over total of 198-9.

Alex Ashwin took three wickets for Burghley and struck 53 batting at number nine, but a shocking start undermined the home side’s reply. They were eventually dismissed for 174 after slumping to 67-6. Matthew Rose (5-28) was the Harrox hero.

Newborough opened their season with a 100-run win over Billingborough. Tom Shipman (3-18), Joe Mills (3-21), Sheeva Teekasingh (2-12) and David Cope (2-12) took the wickets as Billingborough were bowled out for just 82.

In Division Two Orton Park seconds won a thriller at Billingborough seconds by one wicket. Harry Sorensen (4-25) helped Orton restrict the home side to 191-6, a total the city side passed with five balls to spare with Thomas Smith (47) and Tom Wilkin (45) top scoring.

Castor seconds won by five wickets at Skegness seconds with first-team regulars Stuart Dockerill (47no) and Ryan Evans (3-27) in form.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Uffington’s Harry Carter was the star turn on the opening day in the Rutland League.

​Carter claimed 6-18 for Uffington seconds to help rush visitors Upwood out for just 82 in a Division Four West fixture. Uffington won by eight wickets.

Joe Evans was an unlucky loser in Division Three of the South Lincs League.