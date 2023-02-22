News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Becoming an Ashes winner is the best moment of Nick's lengthy cricket career

​Market Deeping CC all-rounder Nick Andrews is an Ashes winner.

By Alan Swann
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 11:10am
Nick Andrews Down Under.
Nick Andrews Down Under.

​Andrews was a key man in England’s 2-1 one-day international win over Australia Down Under in an over 70s contest – the so-called ‘Silver Ashes.’

England clinched the series with an eight-wicket win in the decider at the Caulfield Oval in Victoria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrews bowled 10 overs and took one wicket while conceding just 22 runs as Australia were restricted to 159-9 in 50 overs.

Andrews said: “Unbelievable day as we smashed the Aussies to win the coveted ‘Silver Ashes’ by 8 wickets. It’s the best moment of a long career by a mile and so good to make telling contributions in every game. It’s been a memorable trip.”

EnglandAustralia