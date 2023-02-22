Becoming an Ashes winner is the best moment of Nick's lengthy cricket career
Market Deeping CC all-rounder Nick Andrews is an Ashes winner.
Andrews was a key man in England’s 2-1 one-day international win over Australia Down Under in an over 70s contest – the so-called ‘Silver Ashes.’
England clinched the series with an eight-wicket win in the decider at the Caulfield Oval in Victoria.
Andrews bowled 10 overs and took one wicket while conceding just 22 runs as Australia were restricted to 159-9 in 50 overs.
Andrews said: “Unbelievable day as we smashed the Aussies to win the coveted ‘Silver Ashes’ by 8 wickets. It’s the best moment of a long career by a mile and so good to make telling contributions in every game. It’s been a memorable trip.”