Barnack's international star tears Werrington apart, a great finish at Bretton Gate, Waqas whacked it for Hampton, and 18 all out in 10 overs
International all-rounder Tariq Aziz ensured Barnack enjoyed a super start to the Hunts Division One season.
Aziz, who has represented Portugal on many occasions, bagged 7-9 from six overs and two balls as Barnack despatched Werrington for 117 on the way to a three-wicket win.
In Division Four Mohammed Waqas of Hampton seconds cracked an unbeaten 128 of his side’s 195-8 in a two-wicket win over Little Paxton.
Long Sutton made it three wins in three South Lincs Championship outings after seeing off Grantham seconds by eight wickets. Their star performers were Josh Baker (5-23) and Dan Oldfield (40no).
Bourne seconds won for the first time at this level this season by getting the better of Orton Park by 15 runs despite a fine 51 from the home side’s Cameron Harris.
Ben Woodward (38 & 3-35) delivered a strong all-round display for Bourne.
Spalding seconds were rushed out for just 18 in 10 overs as they crashed to a 175-run Division One defeat at Moulton Harrox seconds.
Former Spalding player Jamie Juckes had earlier cracked 106 of Moulton’s 193-3.
There was a thrilling finish to the Rutland Division One match between champions Peterborough Town and top-flight newcomers Werrington at Bretton Gate.
It looked like being an easy afternoon for Town as captain Kyle Medcalf (95), Nick Paskins (63) and Scott Howard (52no) helped them post 241-5 in their 45 overs.
Werrington were reduced to 152-8, but some brilliant late defiance and hitting from Hayder Ali (47no) and Hassan Amir (42) took the game to the last ball with a run out sealing a one-run success for the hosts.
Sudheer Jafar cracked an unbeaten ton for Ufford Park in a big win over Whittlesey in Division Two.
A strong City second team hammered Castor by 132 runs in Division Four thanks mainly to 88 from Danny Malik and 6-24 from Asam Ali.
** Cambs are out of the NCCA T20 competition after suffering a second successive washout. Cambs were due to play Lincs twice at March Town CC on Monday, but a waterlogged outfield forced an abandonment.