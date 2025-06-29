Barnack topple previously unbeaten leaders, Ben and Elliott rush Ramsey to victory and Market Deeping now deep in trouble

Action from Oundle Town (red) v Peterborough Town in the Northants T20 Championship. Oundle win by a huge margin of 141 runs. Photo Andy Dann.

Barnack became the first team to beat leaders Cambourne in a Cambs Division Three match this summer on Saturday.

The local villagers won on the road by 47 runs with star man Asim Butt again delivering a fine all-round display. Butt top scored in Barnack’s 193 before recording figures of 3-39 with the ball as the hosts were dismissed for 146. Hamza Shamim (49) offered most support with the bat, while Shahzad Amir (4-42) and Mohammed Raheel (2-0 from 3 balls) also shone while bowling.

Barnack are third, but second-placed March Town failed to take advantage of Cambourne’s slip as they suffered a 14-run reverse at Royston which was hard luck on Sam Robinson (5-17) and Samuel Clarke (51).

Rock-bottom Ufford Park were beaten by 24 runs at Foxton Granta seconds and are now 59 points adrift of the rest.

The local clash in Division One was won by Ramsey Town over Wisbech Town by 6 wickets at Cricketfield Lane. Wisbech lost their last 5 wickets for 13 runs all of them to Elliott Cafferkey including top scorer Gary Freear (45) to close on 145. Sandun Madushanka picked up 3-18 including the key wicket of fellow Sri Lankan Shalin Navishka De Mel for just 10. Opener Ben Saunders then rushed Ramsey to victory in 23 overs with an unbeaten 88 from just 70 balls (14 fours, 2 sixes).

In the Lincs Premier Division Market Deeping are now deep in relegation trouble after losing a crunch basement battle at home to bottom club Nettleham. Deeping have now lost all 9 of their completed league games. Injured bowlers has become a big problem as Deeping failed to defend 253 at Outgang Road with Nettleham easing home by six wickets with over five overs to spare. The winners are no just two points behind Deeping.

Third-bottom Spalding put distance between them and the bottom two with a 101-run win at Sleaford, while Burghley Park were 26-run winners over Bourne at the Abbey Lawn.

A steady batting performance led by James Laud (47) pushed Burghley up to 248 before Caius Headley and Chris Logan took three wickets apiece as Bourne were dismissed for 222. Laud completed a fine personal day with a 2-19 spell.