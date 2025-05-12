Barnack reaping the benefits of a top local pro, Stamford and March are top, super Sri Lankan inspires Wisbech, first defeats for Ramsey and Bourne

Asim Butt in action in his Peterborough Town days. Photo David Lowndes.

Barnack look to set to benefit from the presence of long-term local league professional Asim Butt.

Butt enjoyed successful spells as a paid player with Peterborough Town and Brigstock at Northants Premier Division level before the demotion of the latter for failing to provide adequate youth cricket caused a personal re-think. He’s also represented Cambridgeshire in Minor Counties with distinction.

The stylish Pakistani batsman has played many years for Barnack in Rutland Division One and now he’s thrown his lot in with the village club as they seek success at Cambs Division Three level.

Butt and Barnack have certainly started the season well. On opening day Butt scored 35 and took two wickets in a tense win over Royston and on matchday two he struck 78 from 69 balls (11 fours, one six) in a huge 234-run win over Foxton Granta seconds. Nadeem Mohammed (54no), Shahzad Amir (50) and Zaheer Abbas (5-27) also performed well against Foxton Granta.

Asim Butt at Barnack CC's presentation night last season.

Barnack are joined at the top of the early-season table by March Town who are seeking to become upwardly mobile again after back-to-back relegations. March have followed a 138-run win over Ufford Park with a three-wicket victory at Huntingdon Town. Samuel Clarke (2-52 & 44no) had a solid all-round day as March successfully chased Huntingdon’s 228 with Kian Pooley (4-47), Sam Robinson (3-41) and David Hodson (44) also making valuable contributions.

Bottom club Ufford Park lost again, but put up a much better showing in going down by five runs to LGR. Tanvir Hussain (56 & 4-24) was unlucky to finish on the losing side.

Stamford Town are currently riding high at the top of Division Two after their impressive nine-wicket win over Godmanchester. Anoop Poulose bagged 5-10 as Goddy were skittled for just 74.

In Division One reigning champions Ramsey Town lost for the first time this summer, but Wisbech Town remain inspired by their Sri Lankan import as they collected a third straight win. Shalin Navishka De Mel smacked 109 from just 64 balls as ‘The Fenmen’ beat previously unbeaten Burwell & Exning by 16 runs. ‘He plays unreal shots,’ enthused Wisbech legend Gary Freear.

Ramsey lost by five wickets at Saffron Walden after posting just 163. Michael Cafferkey took three early wickets for ‘The Rams,’ but the home side eased to victory.

Bourne also lost their perfect record in the Lincs Premier Division as Woodhall Spa sneaked a 12-run win at the Abbey Lawn. Colin Cheer and Jack Berry picked up three wickets apiece in Woodhall’s 175, but Bourne fell short despite 69 from Jonathan Cheer.

Newly-promoted Burghley Park made it two wins out of three with a handsome 98-run home win over Grimsby and Spalding celebrated a first win of the season by three wickets over fellow strugglers Nettleham. Pete Foster (70, 69 balls), skipper Alex Ashwin (50no) and Stuart Biggs (49no, 36 balls) scored well in Burghley’s 292-9, while imported Aussie leg-spinner Walter Kinlock (38 & 2-43) enjoyed a decent day for Spalding.

But the misery goes on for Market Deeping. They amassed a decent 50-over score of 260-7 at Grantham, but the hosts raced home with eight overs and seven wickets in hand to inflict a third straight defeat on Connor Gillett’s team. Youngster George Woods (63) and Sam Manton (52no) had batted well for Deeping.