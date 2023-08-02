Barnack cruising to title, hard-hitting Hayden and Hafiz hammer big tons

Asim Butt.

​They are now a massive 54 points clear at the top after beating Burghley Park by 117 runs in their latest outing.

In-form Asim Butt top scored with 77 in Barnack’s 240 all out before Tanveer Hussain (4-31) and Javed Ghani (3-21) undermined Burghely’s reply.

Second-placed City lost to Uppingham by one wicket in a rain affected contest. Mohammed Saif made 61 for City and Tashwin Lukas bagged 4-19.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Hard-hitting Hayden Bream launched a brutal attack on Sheikh XI.

Sawtry star Bream clubbed 137 from just 65 balls in a Division Two fixture, an innings that included nine sixes and 12 fours.

The whirlwind knock enabled Sawtry to post a huge 330-4 in 45 overs, but Sheikh 11 made a decent fist of their reply before closing on 284-9.

Adnan Latif scored a run-a-ball 105 with Bream completing an excellent day by taking three wickets.

In Division One there was another twist at the top as Adidda climbed back to the summit after beating previous leaders Elstow by 17 runs at Thomas Deacon Academy.

Aravind Sundararajan top scored with an unbeaten 58 as Adidda totalled 181-9 and a steady all-round bowling effort kept the Elstow reply in check.

Blunham are second after an easy win over Nassington and Barnack are not too far back in fourth following a four-wicket success at Werrington.

Shahzad Amir and Mohammed Yaseen struck half centuries for Barnack.

Saiprasad Jammulapati thrashed 91 from just 49 balls (six sixes, 10 fours) for Holme to set up a 129-run win over Royal Strikers in Division Three. Andrew King then claimed 6-34 as Strikers were dismissed for 135.

Barnack seconds had to work hard in a low-scoring game to beat Buckden seconds by three wickets and stay on top of Division Four. Amir Mughal scored 50 of Barnack’s 98-7.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Hafiz Khalid smacked 141 to help Orton Park to a crushing 183-run win over Boston thirds in South Lincs Division Two.

No other batsman passed 23 as Orton amassed 250-6 in their 45 overs.

Boston were shot out for 67 in reply with the bulk of the damage done by Martin Godhard (4-10) and Gary Barrett (3-15).

In Division One Burghley Park continued their march to the title with a convincing 128-run win over Castor seconds.

Star men for the team who have won all 10 of their completed fixtures were Sam Potter (119 from 99 balls), Joe Youngs (60) and Caius Headley (3-28).