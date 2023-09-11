Barnack complete terrific top-flight title double, joy for Burghley Park, agony for unlucky Orton Park

Kasahaf Hussain of Barnack is bowled by Ayub Khattak of Falcon. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The villagers, who clinched the Rutland crown last month, needed to beat local rivals Falcon and hope Blunham seconds were beaten by third-placed Elstow to seal top spot in the Hunts League.

Elstow did their bit for Barnack by thrashing Blunham by 137 runs, but Falcon put up stern resistance.

It took some determined batting from opener Ajaz Akhtar (64) to get Barnack up to 214, but while Ghazanfar Ali was at the crease for Falcon a successful run chase was a real possibility.

Shahzad Amir batting for Barnack against Falcon. Photo: David Lowndes.

Up stepped veteran Mo Yaseen to dismiss Ali for 66 as Falcon’s innings then petered out. They closed on 205-9 and a nine-run defeat.

Also in Division One Raghavendran Suryanarayanan of Adidda smacked 90 from just 56 balls (7 sixes) against Hampton to finish as top run scorer in the competition with 751.

Adidda beat Hampton by 55 runs to clinch a fourth-placed finish.

Bharat Sports beat Nassington by 14 runs to stay clear of the bottom two. Nishant Odedra (122) and Jesal Karavadra (86) scored well in Bharat’s 291. Arbas Nawaz (75) and Asif Ali (67) batted will in relegated Nassington’s 277.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Long-time Championship leaders Long Sutton are still a couple of points short of winning the title after losing their penultimate game by five wickets at Grantham seconds.

Third-placed Moulton Harrox can still catch them after a 104-run win over Orton Park.

Burghley Park’s inevitable match to the Division One title was finally confirmed, albeit in an unsatisfactory manner as Skegness seconds conceded their scheduled fixture in Stamford.

The local second team battle was won by Castor over Newborough by a healthy 129-run margin.

First-team regular Connor Parnell struck 50 of Castor’s 205-9 before Callum Johnson (3-6) and Charlie Johnson (3-7) wrecked Newborough’s reply.

Long Sutton seconds will be pipped to the Division Two title if Royal Boston win their final fixture at Ketton seconds.

CAMBS LEAGUE/EA PREMIER DIVISION

Ramsey beat Cambridge St Giles by 82 wuns in the Division One play-off final, but they are unlikely to meet the criteria for promotion to the East Anglian Premier Division.

Ben Saunders (89) and Mark Saunders (44) batted best in Ramsey’s 50-over score of 239-9 before Jordan Cafferkey (4-9) helped despatch the home side for 157.

Wisbech Town are 21 points adrift at the bottom of the EAPL after losing their penultimate fixture of the season by two wickets to Saffron Walden.

Ryan Clark struck 95 of a Wisbech score of 234.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Spare a thought for unfortunate Orton Park.

They needed to beat lowly Peterborough Town to seal the Division Four East title, but the match was abandoned with the strugglers on 90-8.

One more bonus point would have been enough for Orton who finished level on points with Adidda with top spot determined on most wins.

Adidda won 12 - two of which were conceded - to Orton’s 11.

Stamford Town have won Division Three despite losing their final match to City CC seconds.

City, Castor and East Carlton can all finish second.

Bashrat Hussain was 100 not out for Peterborough Town when rain washed out the final fixture of the Division One season against champions Barnack at Bretton Gate.