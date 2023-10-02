News you can trust since 1948
Barnack CC's top-flight hat-trick and all the Rutland League individual award winners

​Barnack CC have won a hat-trick of Rutland Division One awards.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf is a Rutland League award winner.Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf is a Rutland League award winner.
Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf is a Rutland League award winner.

​The villagers won the top-flight title without losing a game, while Tanveer Hussain picked up the bowling prize.

And fellow bowler Javed Ghani won the ‘man of the match’ award.

After every game umpires declare an individual man of the match and Ghani won the most nominations.

Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf won the batting prize. Medcalf scored just over 500 runs at an average of a shade over 64.

Tanveer took 22 wickets at 11.45 apiece.

Burghley Park CC was adjudged the best Division One pitch by the umpires.

The Tom Sutterby wicket-keeping prizes went to Haroon Rehman of City CC and Sham Khan of City CC 2nds.

Other Divisional awards…

Division TwoChampions: Long Sutton; Batting: James Laud (Oakham); Bowling Ben Jennings (Uffington); Man of the Match: Daniel Hughes (Ketton Sports); Pitch of the Year: Oakham.

Division Three

Champions: Stamford Town; Batting – A Kouventaris (East Carlton); Bowling: Heinrich Dippenaar (Kimbolton).

Division Four East

Champions: Adidda: Batting: Jamie Kitchen (Moulton Harrox); Bowling Callum Brownlie (Orton Park).

Division Four West

Champions: LGR; Batting: Jonathan Dalley (Benefield); Bowling Award - Linesh Chacko (LGR)