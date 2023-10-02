Barnack CC's top-flight hat-trick and all the Rutland League individual award winners

Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf is a Rutland League award winner.

​The villagers won the top-flight title without losing a game, while Tanveer Hussain picked up the bowling prize.

And fellow bowler Javed Ghani won the ‘man of the match’ award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After every game umpires declare an individual man of the match and Ghani won the most nominations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Town skipper Kyle Medcalf won the batting prize. Medcalf scored just over 500 runs at an average of a shade over 64.

Tanveer took 22 wickets at 11.45 apiece.

Burghley Park CC was adjudged the best Division One pitch by the umpires.

The Tom Sutterby wicket-keeping prizes went to Haroon Rehman of City CC and Sham Khan of City CC 2nds.

Other Divisional awards…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division TwoChampions: Long Sutton; Batting: James Laud (Oakham); Bowling Ben Jennings (Uffington); Man of the Match: Daniel Hughes (Ketton Sports); Pitch of the Year: Oakham.

Division Three

Champions: Stamford Town; Batting – A Kouventaris (East Carlton); Bowling: Heinrich Dippenaar (Kimbolton).

Division Four East

Champions: Adidda: Batting: Jamie Kitchen (Moulton Harrox); Bowling Callum Brownlie (Orton Park).

Division Four West