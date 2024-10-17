Barnack CC ace Asim's fantastic record honoured by club, plus Castor CC celebrate a special season

Asim Butt (left) with Barnack CC club captain Muhammad Yaseen.

Local batting legend Asim Butt has been honoured after passing 10,000 runs for Barnack Cricket Club.

He passed the milestone when hitting his 33rd century for the club against Werrington earlier this summer. In total, he has accumulated 10,138 runs at an average of just over 57, while playing over 200 times for Barnack in the Rutland League.

Butt, who played Minor Counties cricket for Cambs, has also taken over 100 catches for Barnack who he joined when they were fighting for survival in Division Two in 2008. They won the Division One title in 2023.

Club captain Muhammad Yaseen presented Butt with a new bat at an end-of-season awards night at Maharanis restaurant in Deeping St James.

Asim Butt at the Barnack CC awards night.

Yaseen said: “Asim has been the outstanding batsman for Barnack over the last 17 years and probably the most consistent in the Rutland League.

" He has been an inspiration to the side, not only through his batting but also his energy in the field, where he has taken over 100 catches.

"As a club, we have been fortunate to have a player of Butt’s ability in our side for this duration of time.”

CASTOR CC

Some of the Castor CC awards winners, from the left Kev Johnson, Ben Adler Simon Brown, Josh Weaver, Bev Stokie, Oliver Calpin and Connor Parnell

Castor CC celebrated a successful season with a fish and chip supper and a presentation night at Orton Park CC.

The club’s first team dominated Cambs Division Two to comfortably win the title and promotion to Division One.

The club handed out 12 awards including a couple of new ones for Sunday players sponsored by Bob Dunn and Andy Johnson.

Groundsman Josh Weaver was clubman of the year, Aiden Steels won three awards and father and son Kev and Charlie Johnson shared the award for most ducks!

WINNERS

1st XI Batting - Bev Stokie; 1st XI Bowling - Oli Calpin; 2nd XI Batting - Aiden Steels; 2nd XI Bowling - Aiden Steels; Sunday Batting - Connor Parnell; Sunday Bowling - Stuart Dockerill; Most Promising Youngster - Theo Green; Most Improved Player - Ben Adler; Highest Score - Aiden Steels; Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Charlie & Kev Johnson; Best Bowling Award - Simon Brown; Clubman of the Year - Josh Weaver.