Hayatullah Niazi in action.

Niazi retained his bowler of the year crown, but was also named best all-rounder and he won the ‘Steve Bradford’ award for most man-of-the-match nominations from competition umpires.

Niazi, who switched to spin for four games because of a back problem, claimed 47 wickets at an average of 13.34 for a Deeping team that finished fifth.

That was seven more victims than any other bowler.

In 2022 Niazi took 53 wickets at 12.60 apiece.

Niazi also smashed 609 runs, including two rapid centuries, at a strike rate of 132 per 100 balls and at an average of just under 47.

Long Sutton’s promotion to the Premier Division as South Lincs League champions was confirmed at the competition’s AGM this week. They last played at that level in 2005.

There will be no relegated teams as the league returns to a 12-team division.

INDOOR LEAGUE

The Huntingdonshire Indoor League run by Cricket East and Peterborough Limited returns at Bushfield Sports centre this Sunday.

​Seven of last year’s teams have signed up again for the 2023-24 season with Wansford Cricket Club replacing CAMRA who have stepped down.

Current Indoor Champions AK11 start their campaign with a clash with Hampton at 3.30pm.

As current champions AK11 will represent Huntingdonshire in the ECB National Indoor Competition which starts in February with the Final at Lords in March 2024.