The teams that contested the Alan Weston memorial match

​But he's also been given licence to enjoy himself in the much lower level of Rutland Division Three and last weekend Young smashed nine sixes in a 66-ball innings of 108 to help set up a crushing 166-run win over United Sports at the Abbey Lawn.

Ben Woodward (104 from 107 balls) also cracked a century as Bourne piled up 309-6 in their 45 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford Town won a much lower scoring game in the same section as their modest 113 all out was still too many for Hampton. James Ferrow claimed 4-3 as the city side were dismissed for just 66.

In Division One there was a thumping for perennial champions Peterborough Town as they were skittled for just 66 in 22 overs at Barnack.

Javad Ghani (4-34) and Zaheer Abbas (3-7) did the damage for Barnack who scooted to victory in under 15 overs.

There were also top flight victories for Burghley Park and Werrington with the latter winning for the first time at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amandeep Dhindsa took 5-34 for Werrington as they despatched City CC for 131, a total the visitors passed for the loss of five wickets.

Burghley saw off Uppingham by five wickets with Pete Foster (52no), Ben Stroud (52), Gareth Hook (39 & 2-26) and Alex Ashwin (4-12) playing starring roles.

In Division Two Vamshi Parvathaneni struck 90 in Newborough’s 99-run win over Ufford Park, while in Division Four Oundle Town returned to the Rutland League with a 44-run win over Upwood.

Josh Honey made 74 of former top flight club Oundle’s 156.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALAN WESTON

A local cricket legend has been honoured by the first of what will be an annual memorial match between one of his former clubs, Whittlesey, and an XI selected by his son Andy.

Whittlesey won the first 30-over contest by 66 runs, but more importantly the match raised £1680 to be split equally between the host club and Cancer Research.