Ashes call-up for Market Deeping CC's Nick Andrews
All-rounder Andrews, a former Peterborough Town player who now turns out for Market Deeping CC, has been named in a 15-man England Over 70s squad to tackle Australia in three Test matches at Colchester (August 6), Telford (August 13) and Maidenhead (August 20).
The series is branded as the ‘Silver Ashes’ and Andrews was part of a victorious England squad Down Under last winter as England bagged a 2-1 win.
Andrews has been a stalwart of Hunts age group sides for two decades now.
This year’s over 50s team have lost all of their ECB competition fixtures heavily including an 8-wicket reverse at the hands of Cambridgeshire for whom former Peterborough Town and Cambs Minor Counties captain Ajaz Akhtar scored 60 not out.