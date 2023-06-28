Nick Andrews (second left, front row).

​All-rounder Andrews, a former Peterborough Town player who now turns out for Market Deeping CC, has been named in a 15-man England Over 70s squad to tackle Australia in three Test matches at Colchester (August 6), Telford (August 13) and Maidenhead (August 20).

The series is branded as the ‘Silver Ashes’ and Andrews was part of a victorious England squad Down Under last winter as England bagged a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrews has been a stalwart of Hunts age group sides for two decades now.