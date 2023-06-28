News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect

Ashes call-up for Market Deeping CC's Nick Andrews

City man ​Nick Andrews is part of an England squad to contest an Ashes series this summer.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Nick Andrews (second left, front row).Nick Andrews (second left, front row).
Nick Andrews (second left, front row).

​All-rounder Andrews, a former Peterborough Town player who now turns out for Market Deeping CC, has been named in a 15-man England Over 70s squad to tackle Australia in three Test matches at Colchester (August 6), Telford (August 13) and Maidenhead (August 20).

The series is branded as the ‘Silver Ashes’ and Andrews was part of a victorious England squad Down Under last winter as England bagged a 2-1 win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrews has been a stalwart of Hunts age group sides for two decades now.

This year’s over 50s team have lost all of their ECB competition fixtures heavily including an 8-wicket reverse at the hands of Cambridgeshire for whom former Peterborough Town and Cambs Minor Counties captain Ajaz Akhtar scored 60 not out.

Related topics:England