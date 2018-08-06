And then there were two ...Barnack survive fantastic Freear onslaught to make it a two-horse race for the title, Peterborough Town kids impress in defeat, Amir awesome for King’s Keys

Have your say

It’s now very much a two-horse race for the Rutland Division One title.

Barnack overcame a brilliant innings from Wisbech legend Gary Freear to stay on top with a maximum-points haul yesterday (August 5), while second-placed Ketton Sports also picked up the full 20 points after scheduled opponents Weldon conceded.

Freear smacked 140 for Wisbech as they chased Barnack’s 232, but he was last man out as Wisbech were dismissed for 222 with three balls to spare after striking 19 fours and three sixes in a 123-ball knock.

Earlier Mirza had made 67 not out for Barnack, while Joe Dunning claimed first-team best figures of 7-62. The defeat effectively knocks Wisbech out of the title race.

Asim Butt cracked 40 from just 35 balls for the winners after dashing to the ground in between matches for Peterborough Town in the National T20 competition.

Barnack fielded with 10 men, but did enough to maintain their four-point lead at the top.

Elsewhere Bourne and Peterborough played a 10-a-side match in a game switched to the Abbey Lawns because of Town’s T20 commitments and it turned out to be a thriller.

Town’s young guns cracked 247 with teenagers Sreehari Subramonian (91) and Karanpal Singh (68) scoring well, but Bourne sneaked home with two wickets in hand.

And Shahzad Amir (6-45) was King’s Keys’ star in a three-wicket win in a low-scoring game at Oundle.

RESULTS

Barnack beat Wisbech by 10 runs

Barnack 232 (A. Mirza 67, A. Akhtar 41, A. Butt 40, F. Khaliq 24, A. Munir 22, J. Dunning 7-62).

Wisbech 222 (G. Freear 140, D. Stannard 26, D. Haynes 24, A. Majeed 5-21, F. Khaliq 3-93).

Oundle lost to King’s Keys by 3 wkts

Oundle 116 (C. Craig 47, S. Amir 6-45, M. Raheel 2-11, S. Chaudhary 2-25).

King’s Keys 117-7 (M. Anjum 29, T. Simeons 3-9, L. Fresen 3-41).

Peterborough Town lost to Bourne by 3 wkts

Town 247 (S. Subramonian 91, K. Singh 68).

Bourne 248-7