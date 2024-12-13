AK 11 CC take control of the Hunts Indoor League despite the best efforts of Bretton's Bennett boys

The Werrington CC indoor team: Back, left to right, Mohammad Toseeq, Ansar Ali, Shehzad Akhter, front, Mohammad Jawad, Mudassar Shafiq and Hafiz Ali Butt.

​AK 11 have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Hunts Indoor Cricket League at Bushfield Sports Centre.

​The city side preserved their own unbeaten record with a two-wicket win over reigning champions Ufford Park, but Bretton’s perfect start came to an abrupt end as Wansford beat them by two runs.

Ufford Park were dismissed for 99 despite a fine 42 from Shoaib Choudhary. The AK bowling and fielding was exceptional with Sufyan Mazhar leading the way with three catches, a run out and a wicket.

AK were largely untroubled in reply with Zaheer Abbas finishing 34 not out. Ufford Park can no longer retain their title.

Kester Sainsbury’s unbeaten 35 pushed Wansford up to 117-5 in their 10 overs. All five Wansford wickets were taken by members of the Bennett family with Andy, Dave and Ethan all involved.

Bretton started their chase well with both Dave Bennett and Tom Sanderson retiring under ECB Indoor rules at 25, but they lost momentum when Matt Bennett had to retire injured when going well. The city side needed three to win from their final delivery, but Anish Raju took a superb catch for Wansford to clinch their second win of the season.

Pak Azad have moved up to third after recording their third win in four matches. They didn’t lose a single wicket when chasing down Hampton’s 91.

Sheroz Hussain was the star turn for Pak Azad with two wickets, a run out and 25 not out with the bat.

Werrington beat Whittlesey by 17 runs after amassing the day’s top score of 147-3. Mudasser Shafiq struck four sixes in his unbeaten 44, while Mohammad Jawad hit two maximums in his 30 not out. Junaid Hussain retired on 28 not out after hitting three sixes.

Whittlesey are without a win, but made a good fist of a big run chase with Sam Tyler and Chris White both reaching the retirement score of 25.

Standings (all played four): 1 AK 11 12pts, 2 Bretton 9pts, 3 Pak Azad 9pts, 4 Wansford 6pts, 5 Werrington 6pts, 6 Ufford Park 3pts, 7 Hampton 3pts, 8 Whittlesey 0pts.

The final round of matches in 2024 takes place this Sunday including a big one between AK 11 v Pak Azad:

Fixtures (from 2.30pm): Hampton v Wansford, Werrington v Ufford Park, Whittlesey v Bretton, AK11 v Pak Azad.