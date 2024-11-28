A successful return to action for Pak Azad CC was recognised at Rutland League awards
Highlights were a fourth Division One title success in five years for Peterborough Town and the return of the city’s fabled Paz Azad team who took a Division Four title in their first season in the competition.
Pak Azad’s Gulraiz Khan also claimed the division’s batting prize. Town’s Bretton Gate pitch was voted the best in the top flight by the umpires. Uffington won the Division Two award.
Town second team player Sai Kandikattu won the Rutland Times Trophy for ‘Best Teenage Performance’ for a 7-45 bowling spell against CSKA. He took seven out of the first eight wickets to fall in that match.
Local winners
Division One: Champions - Peterborough Town; Batting Award – Keyan Gace (Burghley Park); Bowling – Bashrat Hussain (Peterborough Town); Umpires Man of the Match Award - Tashwin Lukas (City CC); Umpires Pitch of the Year - Peterborough Town.
Division Two: Bowling – Ryan Clark (Wisbech). Umpires Pitch of the Year - Uffington.
Division Three: Batting - Binoy Thomas (United Sports); Bowling - Clive Evans (Whittlesey).
Division 4 East: Champions - Pak Azad; Batting – Gulraiz Khan (Pak Azad); Bowling: Farhan Zahid (Hampton).
Division 4 West: Batting – James Wiltshire (Sawtry).
Tom Sutterby Cup for Wicket Keeping - Josh Bowers (Wisbech Town).