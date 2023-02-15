A slice of cricket club history for AK 11, while Nick helps England level the Silver Ashes series Down Under

​AK 11 skipper Mohammad Zahid Nadeem with the indoor trophy. Also pictured is competition organiser Jonathan Bigham.

​The city-based team, who finished runners-up last season to 10-times champions Bretton, sealed the title by winning their final game against Sheikh 11, although they suffered a couple of scares along the way.

Sheikh were cruising at 82-1 after five overs. However, a dramatic collapse of 5 wickets for just 22 runs saw them bowled out for 104.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan Amir was the chief destroyer for AK with 3-10 and he was backed up by Muhammad Shabir (2-25).

But chasing 105 for their first ever title, nerves got to AK as they collapsed to 31-3 before a solid partnership between Abrar Ahmed and captain Mohammad Zahid Nadeem got them back on track.

Ahmed finished unbeaten on 47 displaying excellent batting shots and a cool head under pressure, while Sheikh were left to rue being bowled out with 10 deliveries of their innings remaining.

Bretton finished second after winning their final match against Pak Azad by five wickets and Werrington came third after beating CAMRA by 17 runs in a high scoring game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mudassar Shafiq top scored for Werrington with a brutal 52 before Sam Tyler cracked 53 not out for CAMRA.

AK11 will now represent Hunts in the ECB National Indoor Competition in February, 2024.

Bretton are representing Hunts this year and after a win in the county final they are just two wins away from a date at Lord’s in the national final.

Meanwhile Market Deeping all-rounder Nick Andrews delivered a superbly accurate spell of off-spin bowling to help England Over 70s level their three-match ‘Silver Ashes’ series against Australia.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England won the second game in Sydney by 102 runs with Andrews returning excellent figures of 10-1-26-1 as the hosts were dismissed for 121.

Batting at number six Andrews contributed just two runs to England’s 223-8 in 50 overs.

The series will be settled by a third match in Melbourne on Tuesday (February 21) before the squad flies back to the UK after four weeks on tour.