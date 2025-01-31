A perfect season for indoor league cricket champions

Champions AK 11.

​Champions AK 11 finished the Hunts Indoor Cricket League season in style with a seventh straight win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side won all of their matches to finish six points clear of runners-up Pak Azad. Last season’s champions Ufford Park finished next-to-bottom after winning just two of their seven matches.

Ufford will however contest a County Final against Bedfordshire champions Flitwick at John Bunyan Sports and Fitness Centre, Bedford on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of that progress to a Regional Final when there will be a place in the National Final at Lord’s in April at stake.

Ak 11 captain Mohammad Nadeem Zahid celebrates a title winning season.

AK will represent Hunts in the first National knockout round in 2026. They confirmed their dominance of this season’s competition with a 79-run win over bottom club Whittlesey which featured an unbeaten innings of 52 from Zaheer Abas (four sixes, five fours).

Ali Ghazanfar (33), Sudheer Jafeer (31no) Tayeeb Ali (29) and Abrar Ahmed (25) also scored well as AK powered their way to a 10-over score of 197-3, the highest score of the competition.

Whittlesey replied with 118-4 with captain Josh Fox continuing his excellent season with five fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 53. AK skipper Mohammad Nadeem Zahid picked up two wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pak Azad sealed second spot with a seven-run win over Bretton who had to settle for third place.

Captain Abdul Waris led from the front for the winners with an unbeaten 33 in a team total of 140-3.

Bretton skipper Andy Bennett (45) also top scored, but 2-29 from Shak Hussain sealed a narrow win for Pak Azad.

Hampton beat Ufford Park by 16 runs in their final match while Wansford saw off Werrington by three wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateeh Fayyaz struck four sixes in his 39 for Hampton, while Wansford smacked 40 from the eighth over to set up their win.

Kester Sainsbury was the star man for Wansford following an excellent 3-19 bowling spell with an unbeaten 34.

Final standings (all played 7): 1 AK 11 21ots, 2 Pak Azad 15 pts,3 Bretton 12pts, 4 Hampton 12pts, 5 Wansford 9pts, 6 Werrington 9pts, 7 Ufford Park 6pts, Whittlesey 0pts.