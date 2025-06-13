A mouthwatering weekend of cricket ahead for Peterborough Town CC

Peterborough Town CC before last weekend's rained off game against KIslingbury Temperance. Left to right, back, Chris Milner, Sulemain Saleem, Nick Green, Nick Paskins, Zeeshan Manzoor, Scott Howard, front, Karanpal Singh, Josh Smith, David Clarke, Bashrat Hussain, Hayatullah Niazi. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town are heading into a mouthwatering weekend of cricket.

The city side have a local derby, which these days doubles as a Northants Premier Division title battle, at Oundle Town on Saturday (11am) before hosting reigning national champions Brentwood in a group final of the ECB Club KO on Sunday (1pm).

Town believe they have assembled a squad capable of attacking glory on two fronts this season and that belief will be put to the test against a pair of dangerous opponents.

Town have won four and lost three of their last eight top-flight games with an Oundle team who have yet to win the county title, but the men from Milton Road have won three of the last four. The city side have an excellent recent record in Oundle with last season’s success a third win in four games.

Alex Green in action for Leicestershire.

Town have regularly won matches in the 40-over ECB competition, but have yet to get past the Area Final. They came close a couple of seasons ago when a likely victory at Brentwood was snatched away towards the end of a tense affair. Town beat Brentwood in a friendly earlier this summer, but that probably won’t count for much on Sunday.

A win at the Gate on Sunday would take Town into another Area Final, but Brentwood are currently second in the competitive Essex Premier Division having won all four of their completed games so far. Town are also second in the Northants Premier Division having won five and lost one of seven league matches.

"Weekends like this are why we play the game,” Town skipper David Clarke enthused. “Oundle games are always competitive and we’ve enjoyed success and some great matches in the Club KO.

"We’re playing well so we will go into the games with confidence. We beat a top side in the last round of the national competition and we believe we have a squad capable of giving anyone a game, especially at home.”

Town hope to have Leicestershire staff member Alex Green for part of their big weekend. Fast bowler Green was the star turn when Town toppled Herts Premier Division leader Harpenden in the previous round of the ECB competition, taking four wickets, scoring quick runs and holding a superb catch.

Green, his older brother Nick, and close-season recruit Hayatullah Niazi would form an impressive pace attack, while Town also boast an explosive, and very deep, batting line-up.

Oundle have become a consistent winning machine at Northants Premier Division level and last season recorded a club best finish of second, finishing above Town for the first time. The city side were third.

It’s a big game for both clubs on Saturday as current top-flight leaders Finedon will be expected to win again at bottom club Kettering.