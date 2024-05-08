A blast from the past as Pak Azad are back with a bang, big wins and star individual turns for Burghley Park

Marcus Papworth in action for Castor in a Cambs Division Two win against Kimbolton last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

​Pak Azad were a top Peterborough League side before that competition ceased to exist towards the end of the last century. More recently they’ve concentrated on the city’s Midweek League and indoor cricket.

But now they’ve reformed as a Rutland League club and they started their Division Four East campaign with a bang as a 7-14 spell from Mohammed Ayub set up an easy eight-wicket win at Moulton Harrox, one completed by an unbeaten 55 from Sheroz Hussain.

In Division One Burghley Park beat Newborough by six wickets thanks to an undefeated 112 from James Laud. Josh Smith, a Market Deeping Saturday player, struck 74 and Joe Malton made 60 of Newborough’s 45-over total of 229-8.

Unluckiest loser of the day was Sawtry’s Kieran Gregory who struck 67 of his team’s 113 and claimed 3-23 in a four-wicket defeat against Benefield.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Michael Hobbiss hammered 139 from 114 balls (15 4s, 6 6s) and Pete Foster thrashed 74 from just 39 balls (9 4s, 2 6s) as Burghley Park beat Billingborough by 143 runs in the Championship.

In Division One Shohaib Arshad dominated the Market Deeping seconds’ score of 149-7 in a tight three-wicket win at Orton Park. Oliver Calpin (3-19) had earlier given Orton hope of defending a modest total.

In Division Two James Biggs bagged 6-16 to set up a nine-wicket win at Billingborough seconds for Burghley Park seconds.

Opener Josh Weaver (51no) carried his bat in Castor seconds’ 112, but his side went down by two wickets to Newborough seconds.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Nassington are the early pacesetters in Division Two after winning their opening two matches.

The villagers dismissed Sawtry for 74 last weekend before cantering to an eight-wicket success.

Bretton got off the mark at this level by cruising to a nine-wicket win at Sheikh 11.

Opening bowlers Omar Ali Khan (5-19) and Haroon Bashir (3-39) did the bulk of the damage as Sheikh were dismissed for 81.

Peterborough Town thirds lost a high-scoring Division Three game by 13 runs to Blunham thirds.