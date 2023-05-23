39-ball T20 ton from Burghley Park man, classy century from Newborough teenager

George Woods cracked 138 for Newborough against Ketton Sports.

Harrington, an Oundle Town man on a Saturday, struck eight sixes and 10 fours as Burghley Park amassed 216-7.

Alex Ashwin then claimed 3-13 as Stamford were dismissed for 88.

Peterborough Town also soared past 200 at Whittlesey CC to set up a 122-run win. Balaji Ganesan and Veer Mangat were joint top scorers with 48 in a total of 203-6.

Tom Cooper was 58 not out when Ufford Park completed a seven-wicket win over Castor and Mohammed Danyaal struck five sixes in an innings of 70 as City CC beat Barnack by four wickets. Usman Sadiq made 67 for Barnack.

Ketton beat LGR XI by 12 runs and Newborough and Market Deeping received walkover wins.

Quarter-final draw (June 12): Peterborough Town v Burghley Park, City CC v Newborough, Ufford Park v Ketton Sports, Market Deeping v Bourne.

​Werrington have made a superb start to their debut season in Rutland Division One.

​The city side have won two and lost one (by one run to reigning champions Peterborough Town) of their first three games to move into second place.

Werrington won at Uppingham by 57 runs last weekend after posting a tough 45-over target of 233. Hamza Jarral (58) and Rashid Zafar (55) top scored.

Nadir Haider and Amandeep Dhindsa claimed three wickets apiece as Uppingham were dismissed for 156.

CIty CC are up to third after a 136-run hammering of Burghley Park.

Danyaal Malik struck an unbeaten 89 from 72 balls in City's 267-9 before Sufyan Iqbal (4-31) and Muhammed Tayyib (3-31) undermined Burghley’s reply despite 50 from Mark Saunders.

Exciting teenage prospect George Woods whacked 138 to set up Newborough’s 195-run Division Two win over Ketton Sports. Vamshi Parvathaneni (87), Tom Shipman (75), and David Cooper (57) all made healthy contributions in the Bulls’ 402-6. Joe Mills then claimed five wickets in Ketton’s 207 all out.