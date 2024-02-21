News you can trust since 1948
City of Peterborough win a county 'services to tennis' prize

​City of Peterborough has won the prestigious ‘Cambridgeshire Tennis Club of the Year’ award.
From the left, Jack Pearson, Robert Brown, Sandi Procter ( LTA President), Megan Richardson, and front Gemma Louise-Stevenson. Photo Geoffrey SmithFrom the left, Jack Pearson, Robert Brown, Sandi Procter ( LTA President), Megan Richardson, and front Gemma Louise-Stevenson. Photo Geoffrey Smith
It’s a ‘service to tennis’ prize and recognised the great work City do with coaching players of all ages and abilities.

City tennis chairman Robert Brown said: “This is a terrific achievement for all our members, volunteers and coaching staff.

"Amateur clubs like ours are so important for the health and wellbeing of cities like Peterborough.

"We have great plans that will enable us to continue and expand the good work."

City have very successful teams in the local Hunts & Peterborough Tennis Leagues and offer great facilities at their Bretton Gate base, including two popular indoor courts. They have also applied to erect a third indoor dome.

LTA President Sandi Procter recently visited the club.

