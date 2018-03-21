BRITISH SCHOOLS CHAMPION: Ruby is a little gem

Have your say

A pupil at Stilton Church of England Primary School is a double British sports champion.

Ruby Blakeley (11) was crowned British Schools biathlon champion at Crystal Palace last weekend to add to the British Championship title she won in Solihull last November.

The biathlon is a combined swimming/running event with both disciplines raced against the clock.

Ruby competed against 163 other children in the Schools Championship and won by exacty 100 points after accumulating 2,765 points.

Ruby, a member of City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPs), had to swim 50 metres before running 800 metres.