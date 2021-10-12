Young Peterborough boxer is ranked two in the country and ready to take on the best in Europe

John Doe (left) in action.

The 14-year-old qualified for the finals with a comfortable points victory in the quarter finals in Bristol, outclassing his opponent to reach the semi-final on Saturday.

He faced top opposition in the semi finals, but his slick skills and clever boxing saw him win all three rounds.

That meant he fought in the final on Sunday, where he took on Tommy Dighton of the Bodyshots BC in the Male Class B Under 50kg. Doe put up a good fight, but in the end he lost out on points.

Doe, who was born and lives in Peterborough but fights under the New Saints club in St Neots, is now ranked number two in England at his age.