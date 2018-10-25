Wheeler hoping for a good show

Have your say

Karl Wheeler thrilled city fight fans for almost a decade with his all-action punch-ups.

Now the professional cruiserweight is aiming to lay on more entertainment in Peterborough as a trainer and promoter.

Wheeler (36), whose last fight was for the Southern Area title last year, has been busy for the last 12 months getting his new gym up and running.

It’s called F.I.T. Studio, it’s at Alpha Park, Bretton, and the new venture is going very well.

It’s for keep-fit fanatics and boxing and kick-boxing enthusiasts with Wheeler and his old sparring partner Lee Scowen, who met 20 years ago at Pauly’s Gym in Lincoln Road, coaching the boxers.

And those boxers have persuaded Wheeler to put on a show for their benefit. They all wanted to have an actual boxing contest so on Saturday November 3 the F.I.T. Studio will proudly present a white collar boxing show at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium.

There will be 10 bouts featuring F.I.T. Studio members plus a demonstration from junior boxers. Tickets range from £30 (standing) to £70 (four-course meal). To book visit their facebook page.

The F.I.T. Studio specialist boxing classes are as follows: Junior (age 5-12) Monday - Wednesday - Friday 6-7pm; Youth (age 12-16) Tuesday 7.30-8.30pm, Thursday 6-7pm; Adult (16+) Monday - Wednesday - Friday 7.30 - 9pm.