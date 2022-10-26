Ukranian refugee (11) stars in big boxing how as Peterborough Police claim an excellent hat-trick

The Peterborough Police Boxing Club team in Telford.

Harvey Barnes (14) took on home fighter Harvie Warrington and a fast start gave the city teenager the win on points.

Barnes won the first and second rounds with quality counter punching.

But the final round was closer with both lads giving it their all, but the Police youngster had done enough to claim a comfortable points win.

Charlie Crane (18) became embroiled in a crowd-pleasing brawl with another home fighter in Georgie Karkailchev at 74kg.

This was super toe-to-toe battle with Crane showing his skills as well as a quality boxing brain throughout.

Crane went through the gears impressively to claim his points win.

Top-of-the-bill was Tom O’Hara (23) against home boxer Glen Constable at 84kg.

O’Hara had a clever game plan from the first bell to keep it tight on the inside and to establish an early lead with powerful pressure boxing.

This really did work with quality power punching on the inside, leaving the judges with no choice, but to award the well-deserved points win as O’Hara sealed a Police Club treble.

There was also a skills bout for new squad member Kyryl Malyk, an 11 year-old Ukrainian refugee.

Malyk took on Caito Clay at 34kg and dominated an action-packed encounter with his relentless power and devastating head and body combinations.