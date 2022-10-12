Top Yard boys complete an impressive clean sweep in home show

Some of the all-conquering Top Yard squad.

Professional fighter Qais Ashfaq was present to support the club and award the ‘SuperChick’ trophies, sponsored by Eagle Foods.

First up was Lewis Burton (11) at 39kg. Burton started the round with caution, but used his stiff jab effectively against his opponent, Alfie Homes from Epic Golden Gloves in Nottingham.

The second round showed his right hand was equally as effective giving Holmes a standing count and the third round was a display of all round skills. Burton won unanimously to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Qais Ashfaq & Dave Allen with Fight of the Night winner Subhaan Mohammed.

Beanie Joe Foster (11) took on Riley O’Sullivan from Armour Plated BA in Kent. This was an excellent match up with both boys getting their shots off from the start.

Foster showed the better footwork, landing the cleaner shots and at one point was close to stopping his opponent due to an unstoppable nosebleed.

Santino Harris (14) bought a big crowd with him and he didn’t disappoint as he put in his best performance to date as he won unanimously on points against Rece Williams from Black Country Boxing to claim the ‘Best Junior Boxer of the Night’ prize. His range, power and combinations were too much for his opponent.

Adam Javed (14) took on Jake Taylor from Copperbox ABC in Humberside. This was a real tear-up between two very strong 46 kg boys.

Javed dominated with his aggression and powerful right hand which landed too frequently as he added to his unbeaten record.

Subhaan Mohammed enjoyed a very close, tough bout against Brad Cheeseborough from Barnsley Star ABC in which both boys showed gutsy performances and desire to win. The matching of this 57kg bout was spot on with Mohammed winning by a close split decision. The bout received the ‘Fight of the Night’ award.

Bobby-James Harris (15) beat St Ives opponent, Max Ward at 56kg unanimously on points thanks to his impressive work rate and fitness.

Powerhouse Amat Jobe (20) faced Liam Carrigan who had professional heavyweight boxer Dave Allen (AKA The White Rhino) in his corner, at 67kg.

This was a crowd pleaser with non-stop action in all three rounds. The verdict was another win for Top Yard to complete a clean sweep.

Jobe was also awarded the ‘Best Senior Boxer of the Night’ prize.

Head Coach Bilal Javed said “It was an outstanding performance from all our boxers. Hard work and commitment shone through and to win all our bouts shows what a great coaching team we have.