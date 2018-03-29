Smith’s a winner at the national championships

Peterborough has a national boxing champion.

Eighteen year-old Paston puncher Aiden Smith won the featherweight title at the Junior ABA Championships with a convincing points victory.

The national police team in Guernsey which included Peterborough's Chris Baker (front left), Alfie Baker (back second right) and Jaan'sher Raja (back third right).

Smith, who fights for the Kettering School of Boxing, was up against clever Londoner Luke Jossa and had to use predatory boxing skills to negate his tall and elusive opponent.

The Eltham boxer was soon on his toes after tasting Smith’s body blows and became reluctant to venture forward.

That allowed Smith to dominate with impressive quickfire combinations and although Jossa adopted a high, tight guard to prevent some of the shots reaching the intended target, Smith landed with more than enough blows to take the verdict.

His club coach at Kettering, Clive Hogben, commented: “Boxing has a long apprenticeship and Aiden’s coming along very nicely.

“His defence in particular has improved immensely. It’s all about different styles and perfecting the one that suits you best and Aiden is in his next stage of development.

“Let’s hope he can progress further.

“He has come a long way since last year’s semi-final defeat especially with his well-placed hooks and uppercuts from an effective bobbing and weaving style.”

PETERBOROUGH POLICE ABC

Two boxers from the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club, plus club coach Chris Baker, were included in the National Police team which travelled to Guernsey to take on the Guernsey Select team.

Jaan’sher Raja (15) kept it long against stylish opponent Charlie Watson and caught the Guernsey lad with stiff jabs as he came forward. But Watson was a smooth operator and nipped in and out to deliver eye-catching bursts of punches to nick the points verdict.

Alfie Baker (11) boxed in a skills bout and showed fantastic promise. He will be competing in the national schoolboy championships soon with clubmates Shae Gowler and Imraan Shirazi.