Slick Shirazi wins the first National title in Top Yard Boxing Club history, but then he did have a former World Champion in his corner

Aamir Shirazi (right) is named National Champion in the under 40kg category.

The 14 year-old is now number one in the country in the under 40kg category after displaying all his skills and strengths at National Junior Finals Weekend at the Guildford Spectrum.

Shirazi, who attends Ken Stimpson School, has been hitting the headlines for the past six months with six consecutive wins.

In Shirazi’s semi-final he took on Makhaya Windall from Bridlington.

Amir Khan's message to Aarmit Shirazi.

Having recently beaten Windall in the final of the Barum Box Cup in Devon, Shirazi was confident his speed would be too much.

However, much improved Windall came with his A game and put up a good challenge, but Shirazi’s fast combinations and nifty footwork proved to be too good and he won all three rounds for a unanimous points verdict.

Shirazi had full support at the final with club Ambassador Amir Khan wishing him luck on social media and personally video calling him with some advice before the final.

The Amir Khan Academy and Top Yard joined forces and moved to new premises on Cromwell Road last year.

Aamir Shirazi in an action in the National Final.

Professional boxer Qais Ashfaq, Shirazi’s number one supporter, was also at ringside cheering him on.

Shirazi was up against John ‘Boy’ Doran from Hearts of Portsmouth in the final. At the start of the weekend they were the two favourites for the title.

Shirazi set the pace winning the first round with the cleaner work. Doran dug deep and came out guns blazing in a closer second round, but still fell just short.

With victory in sight Shirazi stepped it up a couple of gears in the final round dominating with his speed and accuracy of punches.

From left, Bilal Javed (coach), Akif Shirazi (father and coach). Aamir Shirazi and Hamed Javed (coach).

This really was a classy performance from the youngster who used his speed and skill to beat one of the best in the country and win his first National title, again unanimously on points.

Proud dad and coach, Akif Shirazi said: “Aamir has been boxing since he was six. He trains six days a week and we travel up and down the country sparring the best boys.

“His head coaches, brothers Bilal & Hamed Javed are two of the best coaches Aamir has trained with.

“They have worked so hard with him and transformed his game and made him into a champion.

“We are all delighted and proud of him and for him to personally be congratulated by Amir Khan who took him on pads a few years earlier and posted a story on Instagram was just fantastic for Aamir.”

**Top Yard youth Junaid Ali made a dramatic come back after six months out of the ring.

Ali beat Ryan Williams on points at the March ABC boxing show at 67kg.