Six homegrown fighters on show at Vic’s Gym

There’s a white collar boxing show in Peterborough on Saturday night.

The six-fight show is being promoted by Kevin Sanders at Vic’s Gym in Phorpres Way (PE7 8FZ) and starts at 7.30pm.

All bouts will feature boxers from the Kevin Sanders Boxing Gym who have been training hard for six months under the guidance of Sanders’ son Lawrence for their first contests.

Four of the bouts will be over three rounds, one over four rounds and one six -rounder.

Tickets are avialble on the door but there will only be a limited supply. To book in advance contact Sanders on 07872 601467.