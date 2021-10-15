Shae helps the Peterborough Police Club make history

Shae Gowler.

Shae Gowler (15) from Fletton will join Alfie Baker and Emily Anderson in the East Midlands this weekend with the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday and the finals taking place the following day. The club had never had three boxers reach finals weekend before.

Gowler fought his quarter-final against Western Champion Kobe Barnes from Devonport in the under 52kg category. He enjoyed an explosive start and went on to dominate the centre of the ring in each round.

Gowler regularly showed his skill and quality combination punching in every round to claim a comfortable points win. He stamped his authority from the first punch winning every round with his hand speed and response work.